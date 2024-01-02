Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Makes Two Changes for Sydney Test

Published Jan 2, 2024

Pakistan has announced its playing XI to compete against Australia in Sydney, making two changes to their line-up.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been rested from the playing XI, while opener Imam-ul-Haq has been dropped after a poor run of performances.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan will replace Shaheen, while the young talented batter Saim Ayub is set to make his Test debut for the country.

Let’s take a closer look at Pakistan’s playing XI.

Pakistan playing XI

Saim Ayub Abdullah Shafique Shan Masood (c) Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Mohammad Rizwan
Salman Ali Agha Sajid Khan Aamir Jamal Hasan Ali Mir Hamza

On the other hand, the home side Australia announced an unchanged starting line-up as they aim to cleansweep the series.

Australia playing XI

David Warner Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne Steve Smith Travis Head Mitchell Marsh
Alex Carey Mitchell Starc Pat Cummins Nathan Lyon Josh Hazlewood

 

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>