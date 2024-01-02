Pakistan Makes Two Changes for Sydney Test

Pakistan has announced its playing XI to compete against Australia in Sydney, making two changes to their line-up.
Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been rested from the playing XI, while opener Imam-ul-Haq has been dropped after a poor run of performances.
Off-spinner Sajid Khan will replace Shaheen, while the young talented batter Saim Ayub is set to make his Test debut for the country.
Let’s take a closer look at Pakistan’s playing XI.
Pakistan playing XI
|Saim Ayub
|Abdullah Shafique
|Shan Masood (c)
|Babar Azam
|Saud Shakeel
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Salman Ali Agha
|Sajid Khan
|Aamir Jamal
|Hasan Ali
|Mir Hamza
On the other hand, the home side Australia announced an unchanged starting line-up as they aim to cleansweep the series.
Australia playing XI
|David Warner
|Usman Khawaja
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Steve Smith
|Travis Head
|Mitchell Marsh
|Alex Carey
|Mitchell Starc
|Pat Cummins
|Nathan Lyon
|Josh Hazlewood