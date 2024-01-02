Pakistan Makes Two Changes for Sydney Test

Pakistan has announced its playing XI to compete against Australia in Sydney, making two changes to their line-up.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been rested from the playing XI, while opener Imam-ul-Haq has been dropped after a poor run of performances.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan will replace Shaheen, while the young talented batter Saim Ayub is set to make his Test debut for the country.

Let’s take a closer look at Pakistan’s playing XI.

Pakistan playing XI

Saim Ayub Abdullah Shafique Shan Masood (c) Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Mohammad Rizwan Salman Ali Agha Sajid Khan Aamir Jamal Hasan Ali Mir Hamza

On the other hand, the home side Australia announced an unchanged starting line-up as they aim to cleansweep the series.

Australia playing XI