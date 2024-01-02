Good News for Pakistan Football as Star Norwegian Player Gets Nationality

Pakistan football fans can rejoice as star Norwegian based player, Etzaz Hussain has attained his Pakistani passport. Etzaz is now eligible to play for Pakistan national team as the Men in Green prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The news was shared by Pakistan’s ambassador to Norway, Saadia Altaf Qazi, on her X (previously Twitter) account.

✨💫⭐️⚽️Attention fans of Eitzaz Muzafar Hussain!

As promised, here’s his 🇵🇰 passport. Happy new year to you all 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/NyyKZkeaS3 — Saadia Altaf Qazi (@saadiaqazi1) January 2, 2024

Etzaz is one of the most high-profile players to be eligible to represent Pakistan and will provide a much-needed boost to the team ahead of an important schedule.

The 30-year-old is currently representing Apollon Limassol FC in the Cyprus league. He has previously represented Molde FK in Norway, along with a certain Erling Haaland, who represents UEFA Champions League winners, Manchester City.

Etzaz’s inclusion in the Pakistan national team will fill a gap in the center of the park which was being expertly held by Rahis Nabi and Alamgir Ghazi. Etzaz will help in solving the defensive midfield issue in the team and will instantly slot in Stephen Constantine’s plans.

Pakistan’s next encounter is scheduled to take place on 21 March as the Green Shirts host Jordan before playing them in Jordan on 26 March. Pakistan has qualified for the second round of FIFA World Cup qualification for the first time in their history.

The Men in Green have previously faced Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan in the competition, losing 4-0 and 6-1 respectively.