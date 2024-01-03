India Creates Unwanted and Unseen Record With Historic Batting Crash

India registered an unwanted record on the first day of the second Test match against South Africa as they completely lost the track midway through their innings.

The Men in Blue became the first side in Test cricket and international cricket to lose 6 wickets without adding a single run to their total. This came after India were cruising toward a big first innings lead with the score at 153/4.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi had other plans as they struck back to back to back to dismiss the Indian batting line-up within the next 12 balls.

India are the first team to lose 6 wickets without scoring a run in a Test innings. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) January 3, 2024

Virat Kohli top scored for India with 46 runs while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored 30-odd in their innings. No other batter crossed the double figures mark as India registered 6 ducks in their innings.

Despite being in a strong position, as India bowled out South Africa for only 55 runs, India suffered a major setback of their own as they could only manage a lead of 98 runs.

At one point it seemed that India will put the lead out of South Africa’s reach and look for an innings victory. The first day of the Test match has seen 20 wickets fall for only 208 runs as the bowlers took full advantage of the favorable contention.

The Proteas will be happy with their bowling display as they look to complete a series win against India after defeating them by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test match.