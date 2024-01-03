South Africa Crash to Record Low Score of Just 55 in First Innings

At the start of the 2nd Test in Cape Town, the home side, South Africa, endured a disastrous start getting bowled out for their lowest total ever in Test cricket, a mere 55 runs, in the first innings on day 1 against India.

South Africa’s decision to bat first after winning the toss quickly turned into a nightmare for them. They could only manage to play 23.2 overs before lunch and were bowled out for just 55 runs. Mohammad Siraj was the man responsible for their misery.

Siraj’s exceptional bowling display got him six scalps while conceding only 15 runs in his 9-over spell.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar took two wickets each, contributing to India’s dominant performance.

Only two South African players, David Bedingham with 12 runs and Kyle Verreynne with 15, managed to reach double figures.

South Africa’s total score of 55 runs is the lowest any team has ever scored against India in a Test match.

This score is also South Africa’s worst at home since 1889, following their decision to bat first.

In the first Test, India suffered a disappointing defeat by an innings and 32 runs. Meanwhile, the Proteas are aiming for a whitewash, as they currently lead the 2-match Test series 1-0.