Aamer Jamal Equals Imran Khan and Wasim Akram’s Record

Pakistan’s pace bowler, Aamer Jamal, recently made his Test debut in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, where he has garnered significant attention due to his impressive performances.

The 27-year-old fast bowler has achieved a remarkable feat by scoring over 100 runs and taking more than 10 wickets in a Test series in Australia, becoming the third Pakistani cricketer to do so after legendary players Imran Khan and Wasim Akram.

Regarding his batting performance today, Aamer outdid himself by scoring 82 runs, his highest knock in his Test career to date. This contribution brings his total runs with the bat in this Test series to 125.

Additionally, Aamer has set a notable record in his debut series. He is the first Pakistani player to achieve the feat of taking five wickets in a match and scoring over fifty runs.

At one stage during Pakistan’s first innings, the team was at 227 for 9. However, Jamal emerged as the savior, contributing 82 vital runs. His efforts led to an 86-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Mir Hamza, who offered excellent support and survived until the end. The duo achieved the highest 10th wicket stand by any visiting team in Australia in the last 38 years.

This exceptional 86-run partnership for the 10th wicket enabled Pakistan to surpass 300 runs, concluding their first innings with a total of 313.

Aamer’s achievement is remarkable, especially considering it’s his debut series. Being placed alongside legends like Imran Khan, the hero of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph, and Wasim Akram, a bowler who mesmerized fans with his lethal swing and also contributed with the bat, is a significant honor.