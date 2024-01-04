Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PCB Shocked as Pakistan’s Batting Coach Secretly Moves to Afghanistan

Published Jan 4, 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed surprise at the appointment of Andrew Puttick as the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) batting coach. Puttick, who previously served as Pakistan’s batting coach, hasn’t officially resigned from the PCB.

In May 2023, Andrew Puttick was appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach for a two-year term. However, after the World Cup 2023, the new PCB management directed him to work at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and he went on leave.

It came to light that the ACB had hired Puttick as their batting coach. The PCB was taken aback as Puttick had not informed them of this decision, and they learned about it from the media.

The PCB spokesperson confirmed that Andrew Puttick has not submitted his resignation to the PCB.

Reports also suggest that the new PCB management had indicated foreign coaches were not in their future plans, but contracts were not terminated due to limited alternatives.

>