Azhar Ali Completes Half-Century of First-Class Tons

The former Pakistan captain, Azhar Ali, currently playing in the ongoing President’s Trophy for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL), has just smashed his 50th first-class hundred.

This remarkable achievement makes him the ninth Pakistani batter to reach this milestone. The 38-year-old has played 265 first-class matches, batting in 458 innings and amassing 16,478 runs so far, with an average of 39.04.

Azhar Ali, who has retired from international cricket for Pakistan, has decided to continue playing in first-class cricket.

Azhar was one of Pakistan cricket’s finest batters, especially in the Test format. He scored a remarkable triple-century against the West Indies in 2016 and played several heroic knocks that led Pakistan to victory.