Amer Tufail Appointed as Managing Director by SNGPL Board of Directors

By Press Release | Published Jan 5, 2024 | 4:01 pm

The SNGPL Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Amer Tufail as Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for a period of three years. The decision was taken in the meeting of SNGPL Board of Directors at its meeting today (Friday).

Mr. Amer Tufail is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He has been part of Sui Northern Gas for the last 20 years and has held various key management positions.

Prior to joining SNGPL, he remained associated with large national and multinational organizations in Pakistan and abroad featuring over 32 years of rich experience in a large variety of disciplines.

