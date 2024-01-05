Govt Employees Used Free Electricity Worth Rs. 10.5 Billion in One Year

Roughly 190,000 employees of power generation companies (GENCOs) and distribution companies (DISCOs) used free electricity worth Rs. 10.5 billion in fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), according to official documents seen by ProPakistani.

The data reveals that employees from various DISCOs, GENCOs, and National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), availed a staggering 35.56 million free units during FY23.

The document further breaks down the usage, indicating that a staggering 189,985 employees from Grade 1 to Grade 22, benefited from the free electricity. Even retired employees were included in this group, enjoying a portion of the allocated free units, the document said.

Among the power companies, 34,488 employees of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) utilized free electricity worth Rs. 2.827 billion, followed by 20,834 employees of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) who got units worth Rs. 1.135 billion free of charge.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO), and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) disbursed the remaining free units.

Documents showed the distribution of free units varied per employee grade. GENCO employees of Grade 1-4 received 300 units per month, while Grade 5-16 officers got 600 units monthly. The allowances increased to 650-700 units for Grade 17-18 officers, respectively. Grade 19-20 employees received 1,000 units each, whereas Grade 21-22 officers were granted 1,300 units on a monthly basis.

Interestingly, retired GENCO employees receive half the entire number of free units awarded to active officers in the same grade.

Similarly, DISCOs and NTDC employees received free units. Grades 1-4 officers received 100 units per month, Grade 5-15 were entitled to 200 free units, while Grade 16-17 were awarded 300-450 units, respectively. Employees in Grade 18-19 consumed 800-880 units, while Grade 20-22 officers got 1,100-1,300 units per month.

Retired employees of DISCOs and NTDC were awarded free units the same way as GENCOs, receiving half the entire number of free units awarded to active officers in the same grade.