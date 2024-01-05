Venue and Date Confirmed for Pakistan Vs India T20 World Cup 2024 Clash

Eisenhower Park, New York, is confirmed as the stadium where Pakistan will face India in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup group stage.

The match will be played on 09 June 2024, while the exact time isn’t confirmed as of yet.

The encounter between India and Pakistan is hugely anticipated by the audience as they love to watch the two countries fight it out on the ground.

Pakistan has a new captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, while it is unsure who will captain India, as rumors of Rohit Sharma being removed as the captain is on the cards.

The two teams are joined by Ireland, United States of America and Canada in Group ‘A’.

The tournament will run from 01 June till 29 June 2024; it will be co-hosted by West Indies and USA.