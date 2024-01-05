Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here are the Official ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Groups

By Saad Nasir | Published Jan 5, 2024 | 7:07 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The T20 World Cup 2024 is just a few months away and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the groups for the mega-event.

ALSO READ

According to the official groups, arch-rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A along with Ireland, Canada and the USA. Furthermore, arch-rivals England and Australia are placed in Group B alongside Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

New Zealand, Afghanistan, West Indies, Papua New Guinea and history makers, Uganda are placed alongside in Group C. The final group, which completes the list of 20 teams in the ICC T20 World Cup include South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.

Check out the groups here:

Group A Group B Group C Group D
Pakistan England New Zealand South Africa
India Australia West Indies Sri Lanka
Ireland Namibia Afghanistan Bangladesh
Canada Scotland Uganda Netherlands
USA Oman Papua New Guinea Nepal
ALSO READ

The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to commence on 1st June with the blockbuster clash between Pakistan and India will be played on 9 June at New York Stadium.

The final of the tournament will be played on 29 June in Barbados.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>