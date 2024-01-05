Here are the Official ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Groups

The T20 World Cup 2024 is just a few months away and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the groups for the mega-event.

According to the official groups, arch-rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A along with Ireland, Canada and the USA. Furthermore, arch-rivals England and Australia are placed in Group B alongside Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

New Zealand, Afghanistan, West Indies, Papua New Guinea and history makers, Uganda are placed alongside in Group C. The final group, which completes the list of 20 teams in the ICC T20 World Cup include South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.

Check out the groups here:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Pakistan England New Zealand South Africa India Australia West Indies Sri Lanka Ireland Namibia Afghanistan Bangladesh Canada Scotland Uganda Netherlands USA Oman Papua New Guinea Nepal

The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to commence on 1st June with the blockbuster clash between Pakistan and India will be played on 9 June at New York Stadium.

The final of the tournament will be played on 29 June in Barbados.