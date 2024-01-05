Indian Commentator Harsha Bhogle Makes Fun of Ravi Shastri

Cricket Australia shared comic relief during the Australian batting when the commentators mimicked Ravi Shastri’s words that he spoke when India collapsed from 153-4 to 153 all out in the recently concluded Test match between India and South Africa.

"If you've gone round the corner for a sandwich, you haven't missed anything." "Yep, sandwich is good."

"If you've gone round the corner for a sandwich, you haven't missed anything." "Yep, sandwich is good."

Indian commentator, Harsha Bhogle, said, “If you’ve gone round the corner for a sandwich, you haven’t missed anything.”

To which, the Aussie commentator said: “Yep, sandwich is good.”

Shastri was heard saying a similar comical line while commentating on the India-South Africa series.

I HAVE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS IN MY LIFE BEFORE. PADOSIYO 🇮🇳😱 I AM AS STUNNED AS RAVI SHASTRI IS! CRICKET, BLOODY HELL 🔥🔥

Shastri said, “153 for four, 153 all out, if someone went round the corner for a dump and has come back, India have been bowled out for 153.”

Fellow commentator, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, started laughing and said, “Or a drink, or whatever they have gone for.”

Ravi is known for his brilliant commentary. Some say that he is the inventor of Shahid Afridi getting nicknamed ‘Boom Boom’ after he saw the Pakistani all-rounder smashing the ball to all corners of the ground.

Shastri represented India in 80 Tests and 150 One Day Internationals. He was appointed as the head coach of the national side on two occasions. He coached the team to a Test series win in Australia, the first win after 71 years.