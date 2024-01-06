Murree to Experience a Cold Wave Next Week: PDMA

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has provided a weather update for the next week for Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas.

PDMA has warned of a cold wave in Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas on Saturday. For Sunday, the authority has predicted cold and dry weather, with scattered clouds.

Furthermore, Murree and Galiyat are expected to receive light rain and snowfall at night on Monday. A PDMA spokesperson said that the sky will be overcast on Tuesday with the possibility of snowfall in the morning. The weather will remain cold and dry on Wednesday. Moreover, the cold wave will continue on Thursday with dry weather.

Relief Commissioner Punjab said that 13 facilitation centers have been set up in Murree for the convenience of tourists. PDMA has advised people to take precautions against the cold weather by wearing warm clothes and avoiding going out in the cold.

Tourists have been asked to reach out to PDMA through its helpline 1129 in case of any emergency.