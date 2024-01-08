Cloudy and Foggy Weather to Persist in Most of Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and cloudy weather in most of the upper and western parts of the country.

The northern regions, in particular, are expected to experience very cold temperatures. Furthermore, as per the PMD’s forecast, northern Balochistan and western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to receive rain, with the possibility of snow over mountains.

Additionally, light rain is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir during the evening/night. The Met Department also announced that dense smog/fog will persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

Recently, PMD refuted the rumors circulating on social media for the last few days regarding severe cold weather in the coming days, specifically from January 12 to 15.

It is important to note that various accounts on social media with thousands of followers falsely claimed that the country would be experiencing the coldest weather in 100 years.

However, the Met Department categorically denied the rumors, stating that there is no truth to them. Deputy Director Met, Irfan Virk, clarified that the cold weather most parts of the country are currently experiencing is due to fog, which is causing the temperature to drop.