Former Liverpool Captain Wants to Return to Premier League After Just Six Months in Saudi League

Former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is seeking a return to the Premier League in this January transfer window. The Premier League title winner has showcased a palpable interest in a return just six months after his move to the Saudi Pro League.

In July, the 33-year-old made a high-profile move to the Saudi Pro League, where he linked up with former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq club. It looks like Saudi club Al-Ettifaq will not let the England midfielder leave cheaply.

The Sunderland-born former Liverpool skipper, was signed for around 13 million pounds and is reportedly receiving a hefty salary of around 350,000 per week.

The results have been indifferent on the pitch, as Al-Ettifaq has not won a match since late October and the club has been languishing in 8th place and is right now eight points behind the league leaders Al-Hilal.

In recent days, assistant manager Ian Foster left the club and was appointed the manager of Championship side Plymouth Argyle. While their manager, Steven Gerrard is under fire as well for a poor string of results.

Moreover, Al Ittihad player Karim Benzema has also expressed interest in leaving the Saudi Pro League after joining the club last summer. It seems like foreign players have found it difficult to settle in the Saudi culture and are struggling after experiencing the pinnacle of football in Europe, which is unmatched according to standards.