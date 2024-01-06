Manchester United’s Academy Player on the Radar of Pakistan National Team

The Pakistani football community have a new superstar knocking on the door. He goes by the name of ‘Jariyah Shah’.

Born in 2009, he spent his initial football days at Doncaster Rovers before he was acquired by Manchester United’s Academy.

At United, he plays with English superstar, Wayne Rooney’s, son, Kai Rooney.

Wayne Rooney's son, Kai, and his teammate Jariyah Shah doing Rashford's celebration 👉😄 pic.twitter.com/889vxPonXK — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 7, 2023

Shah was born in Australia, where his father played semi-professional football for Armthorpe Welfare. Shah gets his Pakistani connection from his father, Tak Shah, while his mother is Vietnamese.

According to sources, he has a British citizenship which makes it a nice mix of globalization – Australia, Pakistan, Vietnam and England.

Jariyah plays as a central midfielder, which is a key point missing in the current senior national side of Pakistan. Players such as Rahis Nabi and Alamgir Ghazi are playing the central midfield roles, but they are not as effective defensively as they are in the offence.

Pakistan recently received some good news as Etzaz Hussain, a defensive midfielder, who has a vast experience in playing the number #6 role in Norway, and now the Cyprus first-tier league, recently received his Pakistani passport. His inclusion in the men’s national team still depends on a number of documents to be fulfilled and ultimately getting FIFA’s approval.

Jariyah is one for the future, as he is currently below the age of 16, so if he decides to represent the Team Green, the doors of opportunity will be open.