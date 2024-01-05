The Biggest Free Agent: Kylian Mbappe’s Contract With PSG Set to Come to an End This Year

French World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe, said no to “several tens of millions” of euros in a bid to ease a possible move away from Paris Saint-Germain, a source involved in the negotiations revealed Yesterday.

Mbappe’s contract ends in June 2024, and according to a source, he has waived off close to 60 million euros in bonuses.

It sounds like a strategic step by the French maestro, putting less financial burden on the club as a possible way of departing. Mbappe is staying tight-lipped about his future destination, but experts have started to link him with various clubs.

Real Madrid, who have been long-standing admirers of the French World Cup winner, are the leading candidates while there have been rumors that Mbappe is also a fan of Liverpool.

Mbappe extended his contract in 2022. His annual salary is 72 million euros, coupled with a staggering signing bonus of 150 million euros and loyalty bonuses reaching up to 90 million euros by the third year.

The forward will become a free agent, come June, and wouldn’t want a meagre signing-on fee from any prospective club wanting his services.

PSG and Mbappe are silent regarding the signing of a new contract, which translates to tension between the two parties. As the days go on and a contract isn’t signed, the doubts will cement in the supporter’s minds.