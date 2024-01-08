Overseas Pakistani Killed While Going Home From Islamabad Airport

In a tragic incident on Range Road in the Race Course area of Rawalpindi, an overseas Pakistani lost his life while resisting an armed robbery.

According to details, the victim had arrived at the New Islamabad Airport from England and was picked up by his cousin, along with his six-year-old daughter.

According to police, the robbers stopped the victim’s car at a fake police checkpoint and attempted to snatch his hand-carry bag. Unfortunately, the situation escalated as the robbers shot the victim when he resisted their attempts.

The robbers then fled the scene with the victim’s hand luggage, which contained foreign currency, valuables, and travel documents.

The overseas Pakistani was shifted to a nearby hospital where he died. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are collecting evidence from the crime scene.

“We are collecting video footage from CCTV cameras in the area,” said Race Course SHO Raja Iftikhar. “We will soon track down the criminals and bring them to justice,” he added.