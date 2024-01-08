Ahmed Shehzad Wants to Open a Cricket Academy in Balochistan

Ahmed Shehzad, who has been absent from all formats of Pakistan cricket for quite some time now, has decided to take a new step.

According to sources, Ahmed Shehzad has decided to establish a cricket academy in Balochistan to help young cricketers in the province.

ALSO READ Another South African Star Announces Shocking Retirement From Test Cricket

Ahmed Shehzad, once Pakistan’s promising opening batter, was the first Pakistani batter to score a T20I century. Surprisingly, he hasn’t played for the national team since his T20I match against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

Adding to his disappointment, Shehzad wasn’t picked by any of the six franchises in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) player draft last December. Frustrated by this snub and a series of rejections, he decided to retire from PSL.

The 32-year-old batter recently participated in a training camp before the T20I series against New Zealand, and rumors circulated that he would return to the national side.