Shan Masood Drops Clues About David Warner Joining PSL

Pakistan’s Test captain, Shan Masood, gifted Australian star batter David Warner a signed shirt of Babar Azam as a gesture of appreciation for his brilliant career.

After the conclusion of the third Test, Shan Masood invited David Warner onto the stage and handed him Babar’s shirt, mentioning to Warner while shaking hands, “See you in the PSL.”

Shan expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much. We shall see you in the PSL. We thought the entire squad could present you with Babar Azam’s shirt as a gesture of goodwill. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

Shan Masood, on behalf of the Pakistan team, gifts Babar Azam's signed playing top to David Warner

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft concluded last month in December, and interestingly, David Warner was not part of the draft. However, what caught the attention of fans was when Shan Masood mentioned, “See you in PSL,” which resulted in excitement and speculation that Warner might join the PSL at a later stage.

David Warner ended a Test career on a high note as his team won the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan and whitewashed them 3-0.

Warner had a fairytale ending, scoring 57 runs in 75 balls, as Australia easily chased down 130 runs to complete a series whitewash.

A crowd of over 22,000 at the Sydney Cricket Ground gave Warner a standing ovation as he exited the field.

With this innings, Warner’s Test career concluded with 8,786 runs in 112 matches at an average of 44.59, with 26 centuries since his debut against New Zealand in 2011.