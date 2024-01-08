Shoaib Malik Backs Hafeez and Wahab Riaz After Whitewash Against Australia

Veteran Pakistani all-rounder, Shoaib Malik has expressed his support for Pakistan’s team director, Mohammad Hafeez, and chief selector, Wahab Riaz, following the Pakistan team’s 3-0 whitewash against Australia in the Test series.

Malik took to his ‘X’ account and wrote, “Dear Hafeez and Wahab, you are doing a great job. You guys have been discussing a lot about our A team tours. I believe our A team is ready when it comes down to ODI and Test cricket. Now, let’s make a national team out of these boys.”

– Dear @MHafeez22 & @WahabViki you are doing a great job, you guys have been discussing a lot about our A Team tours, I believe our Ateam is ready when it comes down to ODI & Test cricket. Now let's make a national team out of these boys… — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 7, 2024

Shoaib Malik, who was part of the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning team when Pakistan emerged as champions, was also a crucial member of the squad during Pakistan’s historic victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy, where they defeated arch-rivals India in the final.

He has shared the field in many matches with Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, both of whom have been key players for the Pakistan team.

Pakistan faced a 3-0 defeat against the mighty Australians on Aussie soil and this was the first task for Hafeez and Wahab in their new positions with the Pakistan cricket team.

The upcoming task for the Green Shirts is just around the corner, as they are now scheduled for a 5-match T20I series against New Zealand on Kiwi soil. The first match is set to kick off on January 12.