Pakistani Football Star Imran Kayani Scores a Brace for Whitehawk FC

Imran Kayani scored a brace for his club Whitehawk FC against Margate in the Isthmian league which is the 7th tier of English football.

The Pakistani football star has already made two appearances for Pakistan’s men’s national team and made his debut against Saudi Arabia in November 2023.

He scored two goals on the weekend, with one of those goals coming in stoppage time. It was a thrilling encounter, as the match ended 3-2. Kayani,22, has played around 14 matches for Whitehawk FC in season 2023-24 and has already netted 5 goals.

Whitehawk 3 Margate 2

Imran breaks Gate hearts at the death

All yesterday's pics from the Enclosed Groundhttps://t.co/qPfIBlNw9H pic.twitter.com/PcVwO5RWn4 — Andy Schofield (@Andy_Schofield) January 7, 2024

Imran Kayani is a product of the Chelsea youth academy where he spent five years from age 11 to 16 and was later released by the Premier League giants. He also played with fellow Pakistani football star Harun Hamid for a month when he went on loan to Kingstonian FC.

The 22-year-old Pakistani striker has played for Dover Athletic and Sutton United which are placed in different tiers of the English football pyramid. During his spell with Slough-Town, he scored five goals in 41 appearances in two seasons.

The Whitehawk FC star has maternal roots in Rawalpindi and is still connected to his roots in Pakistan.