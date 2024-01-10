Confiz Celebrates Successful Implementation of Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations for Service Sales Corporation

Confiz, a leading globally recognized technology services and solutions provider, celebrated the successful implementation of Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations for Service Sales Corporation (SSC).

The grand Project Closing Ceremony, held at Ramada Hotel Lahore on December 20, underscored Confiz’s standing as a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner in Pakistan’s retail industry.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Hashim Ali, COO at Confiz, followed by an inspiring address from Ahmed Hussain, Chief Strategy Officer at SSC, reminiscing about the project’s victorious journey.

The ceremony provided a platform for networking and commemorating the collaborative success between Confiz and SSC. Both teams shared insights, acknowledging pivotal contributions that steered the project to its accomplishment.

Representatives from SSC lauded Confiz for their meticulous project planning, seamless execution, and comprehensive support. Acknowledgments were extended to key project contributors, recognizing their exceptional dedication and contributions in ensuring the success of a complex on-premises deployment of D365 F&O.

With a widespread presence encompassing 400 stores and a robust network of 1,000 wholesale distribution channels across Pakistan, Service Sales Corporation sought Confiz’s expertise to migrate their legacy ERP system to Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O.

This strategic initiative aimed at achieving real-time inventory visibility across all stores and establishing a singular source of truth for data-driven decision-making.

The deployment resulted in significant enhancements, including improved demand planning, financial control, streamlined supply chain operations, and the integration of retail channels. Confiz seamlessly implemented the new system across more than 240 stores while collaborating on transitioning from Microsoft Point of Sale (MPOS) to the Store Commerce Solution, thereby further enriching and refining their retail operations.

Ahmad Shahid Hussain, Chief Strategy Officer at SSC, commended Confiz for the successful transition to D365 F&O. He emphasized: “Confiz’s expertise in retail, meticulous planning, and customer-centric approach were instrumental in revolutionizing our digital landscape. Their deployment perfectly aligns with our business objectives and scalability needs. We eagerly anticipate future advancements with Confiz as our valued partner.”

Hashim Ali, the Chief Operating Officer of Confiz, expressed his gratitude to SSC for entrusting Confiz with their continued collaboration for over 15 years. During this time, Confiz has assisted SSC in digitizing several business areas, including store operations, merchandising, supply chain, finance, and human resources. He expressed excitement about continuing to collaborate and utilize the Microsoft Cloud platform to grow SSC’s market leadership in the AI era.

Confiz is a trusted global IT company with over 18 years of experience with a distinguished record of propelling digital transformations for businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 100 companies. Through numerous successful Dynamics implementations, Cloud transformations, and Bespoke solutions, we’ve enabled organizations worldwide to navigate the dynamic digital landscape and achieve enduring success. Confiz’s collaboration with Service Sales Corporation exemplifies its expertise in steering businesses through transformative journeys.

Peering into the future, Confiz envisions a landscape where enterprises and burgeoning organizations harness cutting-edge solutions to gain a competitive edge and foster sustainable growth. Confiz is committed to be the catalysts for digital transformation, driving innovation, and guiding companies towards an elevated digital future.