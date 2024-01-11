A Severe Earthquake Jolts Islamabad and Northern Areas of Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 11, 2024 | 2:32 pm
earthquake

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

A powerful earthquake has struck Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and several other cities in Pakistan, causing widespread panic among citizens.

At about 2:20 PM on Thursday afternoon a strong earthquake that lasted nearly half a minute struck Northern Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD, the 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:20pm in the Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan at a depth of 213 km. It had a longitude of 70.63 East and a latitude of 36.16 North.

ALSO READ

No reports of casualties or damage to property have been received so far, the quake’s intensity was enough to make people rush out of their homes and offices in fear.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

A Star-Studded Encounter Between Mehwish Hayat and Yo Yo Honey Singh
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>