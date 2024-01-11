A Severe Earthquake Jolts Islamabad and Northern Areas of Pakistan

A powerful earthquake has struck Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and several other cities in Pakistan, causing widespread panic among citizens.

At about 2:20 PM on Thursday afternoon a strong earthquake that lasted nearly half a minute struck Northern Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD, the 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:20pm in the Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan at a depth of 213 km. It had a longitude of 70.63 East and a latitude of 36.16 North.

An earthquake originated on 11-01-2024 at 14:20 PST

Mag: 6.0

Depth: 213 km

Lat: 36.16 N

Long: 70.63 E

Epicenter: Hindu Kush Region Afghanistan #Earthquakes — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) January 11, 2024

No reports of casualties or damage to property have been received so far, the quake’s intensity was enough to make people rush out of their homes and offices in fear.