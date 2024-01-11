Dozens of Children Die as Pneumonia Spreads Across Punjab

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has shared concerning statistics about the spread of pneumonia across the province.

According to Naqvi, as many as 36 kids have died due to pneumonia throughout Punjab during the month of January.

As part of the caretaker government’s measures to prevent more children from contracting pneumonia, schools across the province have been directed not to hold morning assemblies until January 31.

Naqvi convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday at Children’s Hospital, where senior doctors shared their suggestions regarding the prevention of the spread of pneumonia.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister announced vacations for students in nursery, prep, and playgroup classes. Furthermore, he urged children to wear masks, wash their hands, and use warm clothes to prevent the risk of pneumonia.

During the meeting, health specialists stated that due to the decrease in temperature, viral pneumonia cases were rapidly rising among children. They added that this disease spreads just like Covid-19.

Moreover, Mohsin Naqvi ordered to form an advisory committee to implement preventive measures. The committee has been tasked with submitting progress reports on a daily basis.

Additionally, it will submit its recommendations daily after reviewing the cases.