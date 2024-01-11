Is Army Really Getting Control of Electricity Companies

Published Jan 11, 2024

The Ministry of Energy Thursday clarified that electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) are not being handed over the Pakistan Army.

In a post on X, the ministry said that the recent news circulating in the media regarding this is incorrect.

“Neither there is any change in the management of DISCOs nor are they being handed over to any other institution,” the ministry said in its post. The statement further said that there are no plans in place to handover DISCOs to any institution of the state.

In recent days, a number of media outlets reported that the federal cabinet is likely to approve establishment of Performance Management Units (PMUs) in five high loss-making DISCOs under a serving brigadier of Pakistan Army.

