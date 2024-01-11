Matric Exams Postponed Due to Ramadan

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 11, 2024 | 10:35 am

The annual examinations for the 9th and 10th classes in 2024 have been postponed by a month in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to Ramadan.

The matric examinations for Peshawar and all other boards in KP will now begin on April 18, instead of the initially scheduled date of March 14.

The Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar stated that the decision to delay the exams was made in response to the requests of students and parents, taking into consideration the significance of the month of Ramadan.

This alteration in the examination schedule was agreed upon during a meeting of the chairmen of all boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the Punjab boards have confirmed the schedule and tentative dates for the Matric exams, which will proceed as planned.

According to the approved tentative date sheet by the committee of chairmen of Punjab boards, the 10th class exams are set to begin on March 1, and the 9th class exams will commence from March 19.

>