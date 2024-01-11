Pakistan Customs Amends TIR Rules to Make Cross-border Trade More Efficient, Cost-effective

In order to gain Pakistan share in international trade and to ensure quick supply of our produce to regional markets, Pakistan Customs (FBR) has amended the International Road Transport (TIR) Rules to enhance trade.

The TIR scheme is now made more easy, facilitative and business friendly. It will make cross-border trade more efficient, secure and cost-effective. It will also improve Pakistan’s transport infrastructure.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a new procedure for international transport of transit goods under the “TIR” rules in Pakistan. The FBR issued an SRO.31(I)/2024 on Thursday to amend Customs Rules 2001.

According to the revised procedure for transport operators of TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers or International Road Transports) facility, the FBR has issued new formalities for transit cargo where TIR transport of goods initiates in the territory of Pakistan.

In case of transport operators already licensed, a minimum of 25 vehicles registered in its name or leased. Provided that in case of vehicles acquired on lease, lease agreements for a period of one year must be provided for such vehicles. The transport operators already licensed shall not be required to furnish a separate supplementary guarantee and the bank guarantee or Defence Saving Certificate etc. already deposited with the Director of Transit Trade shall be used for this purpose.

A person seeking access to the TIR procedure shall file application with the Association, after initial scrutiny vis-a[1]vis requirements laid down, the Association shall forward the same within thirty days to the Director Transit Trade, Karachi who shall call the meeting of national authorization committee.

The national authorization committee headed by Director Transit Trade, Karachi shall scrutinize the applicant’s eligibility in terms of the criteria mentioned for grant of authorization as a transport operator.

The Customs authorities shall announce their decision related to the applicant’s authorization in no later than sixty days counted from the date on which the application was received by the Director Transit Trade from the Association provided that the application is complete in all respects and necessary verifications have been received from other departments.