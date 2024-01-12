Babar Joins Rohit and Kohli as Top Run Getters in T20Is

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam becomes the third-highest runscorer in T20Is after scoring his 31st fifty in style during the first T20I match against New Zealand in Auckland. Despite Babar’s solid innings, Pakistan failed to chase down the target as New Zealand won the match to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan’s batting maestro, scored fifty on just 33 balls, scoring 5 Fours and 2 sixes, while playing a leader’s knock, pacing his innings with precision. He has three tons in T20Is and 19 centuries in ODIs, closing in on Saeed Anwar’s feat of most ODI centuries (20).

Babar Azam is now behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who have amassed massive runs in T20Is, scoring 4,038 and 3,853 runs respectively.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 100s Virat Kohli 107 4,008 52.73 137.96 1 Rohit Sharma 141 3,853 31.07 139.14 4 Babar Azam 99 3,542 41.67 128.84 3 Martin Guptill 118 3,531 31.81 135.70 2 Paul Stirling 133 3,438 28.18 135.72 1

Before this innings, Babar had not scored a single fifty in the last 12 innings and was direly struggling with his batting form.

However, he lost his wicket to Ben Sears after scoring 57 runs off 35 balls and from there the batting collapse began which helped New Zealand achieve a victory by 47 runs in the five-match T20I series.