Pakistan Concedes Its Highest Total in First T20I Against New Zealand

The first T20I of the series between Pakistan and New Zealand has reached the halfway stage, and it has been an eventful match so far.

After Pakistan won the toss and invited the home side to bat first, they set a mammoth total of 226 runs in their allotted 20 overs in Auckland. This is the highest total ever conceded by Pakistan in the history of T20I cricket.

Pakistan’s decision to field first turned out to be a challenging one as they struggled to contain the Kiwi batters. Skipper Shaheen Afridi provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Kiwi opener Devon Conway for a golden duck. However, Finn Allen quickly shifted the momentum in New Zealand’s favor with a destructive innings of 35 runs off 15 balls.

Kane Williamson, the Kiwi skipper, played a steady and crucial innings, scoring 57 runs. But it was Daryl Mitchell who played the most crucial knock, smashing 61 runs, which significantly contributed to New Zealand’s imposing total.

Mark Chapman also played a quickfire innings of 26 runs in just 11 balls, maintaining the momentum for the home team.

On the bowling front, debutant Pakistani pacer Abbas Afridi had an impressive start to his international career, taking crucial wickets of Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, and Glenn Philips. He ended his spell with figures of 34-3 in four overs.

Although Shaheen Afridi was expensive initially, he made a comeback by taking three wickets and finishing with figures of 46-3 in four overs. Haris Rauf, known for his death bowling skills, was the most economical bowler for Pakistan, taking two wickets and conceding 34 runs in his four-over spell.

As Pakistan begins on their chase, they face the massive task of chasing down a target of 227 runs, the highest ever in their T20I history. It remains to be seen if the Green Shirts can rise to the challenge and mount a successful run chase in this high-scoring encounter.