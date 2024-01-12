Mohammad Rizwan Equals the Most Sixes Record for Pakistan in T20Is

Pakistan’s vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, equaled former captain Mohammad Hafeez’s record by smashing 76 sixes in the 1st T20I against New Zealand today.

Rizwan, with 86 T20I matches under his belt for Pakistan, has now equaled the Professor, who played 119 matches and also struck 76 sixes. This development unfolded during Pakistan’s runchase of 227 runs in the first T20I against New Zealand.

Rizwan’s six that leveled the sixes tally was one of the smallest ones, measuring just 50 meters. Nonetheless, his contribution was noteworthy, as he managed to score 25 runs off 14 balls before departing.

Rizwan and Hafeez now share the distinction of being the Pakistani batters with the most sixes in T20Is for Pakistan, surpassing the former star all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, who registered 73 sixes during his career.

Pakistani batters sixes in T2oI

Player Matches 6s Mohammad Rizwan 84 76 Mohammad Hafeez 119 76 Shahid Afridi 98 73 Shoaib Malik 123 69 Umar Akmal 84 55

It should be noted that earlier today, the Pakistan team conceded the highest number of runs in T20I history for Pakistan, 226 runs.

The Green Shirts failed in response to the mammoth total, ultimately falling 180 all out in their allotted 18 overs. Babar Azam was a lone bright spot, scoring a valiant 57, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to chase down the imposing target.