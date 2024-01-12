Mohammad Haris Breaks Silences on Being Suddenly Dropped from Pakistan T20I Squad

Peshawar Zalmi’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Haris, opened up on his exclusion from the Pakistan T20I squad on Friday.

The opening batter is known for his combination of strokes using both, brute force and timing, for Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi but was not selected for the five-match T-20I away series against New Zealand.

Haris, 22, while giving an interview to a cricket website expressed his views on his exclusion, “I am not sad about being dropped as this is part of the game and these things make you stronger. I have gotten time to analyze my mistakes and improve my skillset.”

“Even I don’t know when and where I performed badly [in T20Is]. There are ups and downs. Sometimes, players in the backup perform better than you, so they deserve a chance. It is healthy competition and I hope to perform well in PSL and grab the opportunity,” Haris said.

The youngster seemed hopeful and vowed to excel in the Pakistan Super League season 9, which can become a pathway for him to make a return to the national team in the future.

Previously, Chief Selector, Wahab Riaz, clarified in a Press briefing stating, “We have rested Mohammad Haris for this series. We know his capability and he is part of our plans going forward. There were some domestic performers in First Class cricket who we wanted to give a chance and increase our pool of players, so we rested Haris from this tour.”

He further added that Muhammad Haris is a match-winner and can turn the game on its head when required, assuring that he is definitely in Pakistan’s future plans.