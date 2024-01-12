Punjab Restarts Free Travel Facility for Students

The caretaker Punjab government has decided to resume free traveling facility for students on the Metro Buses and Orange Line Trains amid the harsh weather.

The Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has directed officials to resume the free travel facility on the two mega public transport projects.

Students up to class XII can enjoy free travel on all Metro Buses and the Orange Line Train until the summer vacation.

It is important to note that last year, the provincial government announced to provide free public transport to students in response to the rising oil prices.

However, just ahead of the winter vacations, the provincial government decided to discontinue the service. The free travel facility has been resumed once again and will continue until the summer vacations.

It is important to note that students can benefit from the free bus facility only if they are wearing their uniform and carrying school/college identity cards.