Private Airline’s Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Islamabad Airport Due to Bird Hit

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 13, 2024 | 5:19 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

A private airline’s flight heading for Karachi from Islamabad had to return to the airport shortly after takeoff due to a bird-hit incident.

On Friday, at 10:48 a.m., flight PA-201 departed from Islamabad airport, according to details. The Airbus A-320’s upper side glass was damaged by a bird shortly after takeoff.

The pilot swiftly reported the incident to the Islamabad airport’s air traffic control and requested clearance for an emergency landing.

About twenty-four minutes after takeoff, the aircraft returned to the airfield after a go-around. It was deemed suitable for flight following an examination by engineers. The flight then resumed its journey to Karachi, departing at 12:43 pm.

A few weeks ago, a Qatar Airways plane had a close call during its Karachi-bound flight from Doha when it collided with a bird near the runway. Fortunately, the aircraft survived the incident, landing safely. Civil aviation officials inspected the plane post-landing, discovering bird blood and feathers in the engine.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Sarah Khan and Bilal Abbas Coming Together in Upcoming Series ‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>