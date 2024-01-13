Private Airline’s Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Islamabad Airport Due to Bird Hit

A private airline’s flight heading for Karachi from Islamabad had to return to the airport shortly after takeoff due to a bird-hit incident.

On Friday, at 10:48 a.m., flight PA-201 departed from Islamabad airport, according to details. The Airbus A-320’s upper side glass was damaged by a bird shortly after takeoff.

The pilot swiftly reported the incident to the Islamabad airport’s air traffic control and requested clearance for an emergency landing.

About twenty-four minutes after takeoff, the aircraft returned to the airfield after a go-around. It was deemed suitable for flight following an examination by engineers. The flight then resumed its journey to Karachi, departing at 12:43 pm.

A few weeks ago, a Qatar Airways plane had a close call during its Karachi-bound flight from Doha when it collided with a bird near the runway. Fortunately, the aircraft survived the incident, landing safely. Civil aviation officials inspected the plane post-landing, discovering bird blood and feathers in the engine.