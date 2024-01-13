RDA Issues Notices to Three Illegal Housing Schemes

Under the directions from Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa the Director General of the authority, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sent notices to three unauthorized housing schemes.

These housing schemes are situated in Rawalpindi on Chakri Road, Chak Beli Khan Road, Mouza Sahang on Mandra-Chakwal Road, and Ring Road Town at Mouza Harka, Basali.

The owners of these illegal private housing schemes that the Authority had identified, Saeed Rizvi, Masood Azmat, and Umar Awan, received notices, according to a spokesman for RDA.

The spokesperson added that the notices were issued by the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA. Furthermore, Jappa had ordered the Director MP&TE to take legal action against illegal advertisements and marketing.

Authorities were told to register First Information Reports (FIRs) against the owners of illegal housing schemes. Additionally, sponsors of such schemes were cautioned against the marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing projects.

The spokesperson urged people to visit RDA’s official website, www.rda.gop.pk, to verify the status of housing schemes and discouraged them from investing in unauthorized schemes.

Moreover, the Planning Wing of RDA has approached the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against illegal and misleading advertisements related to unapproved housing schemes.