ACC Reveals Cricket Schedule 2024 for Asian Cricket Teams

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has just announced cricket schedule for 2024, bringing great news for cricket fans across Asia.

According to the schedule, the Women’s Asia Cup 2024, featuring teams from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and two qualifiers, is set for July. This tournament will be played in the T20 format.

In October, the Men’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup is scheduled. Teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and four qualifiers will participate in this event. Additionally, the Men’s Under-19 One Day Asia Cup is also on the 2024 calendar in December.

The T20 Challenger Cup is scheduled in Thailand from January 27th to February 11th. Following that, Malaysia will host the ACC Women’s Premier T20 Cup from February 10th to 18th. Lastly, Oman will host the ACC Premier T20 Cup from April 10th to 23rd.

The last Women’s Asia Cup, initially scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, took place in Sylhet, Bangladesh, in 2022.

India clinched the championship for the seventh time, outclassing Sri Lanka in the final with a convincing eight-wicket victory. Aside from India’s dominance, Bangladesh remains the only other team to have secured the title. They triumphed over India in the 2018 final which was held in Malaysia.