FIA is Refusing to Return CDA’s Files Taken Under Rs. 69 Billion Corruption Scandal

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have locked horns in a case involving a mega corruption scandal worth Rs. 69 billion in CDA’s Land Department.

According to details, the federal authority has taken over 1500 files of CDA’s Land Department into its possession. Furthermore, it has rejected the civic authority’s requests to return the files.

In a letter to the DG FIA, Chairman CDA Anwar ul Haq has requested to expedite the inquiry. Additionally, he requested for the records to be returned to the authority.

However, FIA in its response has declined both requests, adding that their inquiry will proceed as per the usual routine.

It should be noted that the federal authority has been investigating a mega-corruption scandal of 69 billion rupees in the CDA’s Land Department for the last three months.

Moreover, CDA had removed Member State and other officials from their positions after the corruption scandal surfaced. Earlier, Anwar ul Haq had approached the FIA to investigate the matter.