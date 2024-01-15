Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Iftikhar Ahmed Lashes Out at Fan for Calling Him ‘Chachu’ [Video]

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 15, 2024 | 1:22 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed expressed anger towards a spectator who mockingly referred to him as “chachu” during the second T20 International against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton, this Sunday.

A spectator’s video captured a moment involving Iftikhar Ahmed when he was fielding near the boundary. He became visibly irritated by a fan who kept calling him “chachu,” and reacted sharply. Iftikhar turned to the fan and told him firmly “Stay quiet”.

ALSO READ

 

This unexpected response from Iftikhar took everyone by surprise, including the fans, who attempted to cool down the situation by reminding Iftikhar that they were his supporters. In response, he simply repeated his request for quiet.

It is pertinent to mention that Iftikhar Ahmed has repeatedly requested the fans to stop calling him ‘chachu’, as he believes that the term is used to mock his age. Iftikhar had stated that he doesn’t like to be called ‘chachu’ and requested the fans to not call him by this nickname.

ALSO READ

As for the T20I series, New Zealand moved closer to a series victory by beating Pakistan in the second T20I by 21 runs and leading the 5-match T20I series 2-0.

Pakistan had a tough start in their chase of New Zealand’s 195-run target. They quickly lost their openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub, scoring only 10 runs in the first overs.

After the early setbacks, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman revived Pakistan’s chances. They put together an impressive 87-run partnership. Fakhar Zaman reached an outstanding half-century in just 24 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours.

However, middle-order batters like Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, and Aamer Jamal couldn’t contribute much and were dismissed quickly falling short by a margin of 21 runs.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>