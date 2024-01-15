Iftikhar Ahmed Lashes Out at Fan for Calling Him ‘Chachu’ [Video]

Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed expressed anger towards a spectator who mockingly referred to him as “chachu” during the second T20 International against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton, this Sunday.

A spectator’s video captured a moment involving Iftikhar Ahmed when he was fielding near the boundary. He became visibly irritated by a fan who kept calling him “chachu,” and reacted sharply. Iftikhar turned to the fan and told him firmly “Stay quiet”.

This unexpected response from Iftikhar took everyone by surprise, including the fans, who attempted to cool down the situation by reminding Iftikhar that they were his supporters. In response, he simply repeated his request for quiet.

It is pertinent to mention that Iftikhar Ahmed has repeatedly requested the fans to stop calling him ‘chachu’, as he believes that the term is used to mock his age. Iftikhar had stated that he doesn’t like to be called ‘chachu’ and requested the fans to not call him by this nickname.

As for the T20I series, New Zealand moved closer to a series victory by beating Pakistan in the second T20I by 21 runs and leading the 5-match T20I series 2-0.

Pakistan had a tough start in their chase of New Zealand’s 195-run target. They quickly lost their openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub, scoring only 10 runs in the first overs.

After the early setbacks, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman revived Pakistan’s chances. They put together an impressive 87-run partnership. Fakhar Zaman reached an outstanding half-century in just 24 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours.

However, middle-order batters like Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, and Aamer Jamal couldn’t contribute much and were dismissed quickly falling short by a margin of 21 runs.