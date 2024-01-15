Mohammad Rizwan Achieves Six-Hitting Record for Pakistan

Pakistan’s vice-captain and wicketkeeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, set a new T20I record for the national team by hitting the most sixes in the T20I format.

Rizwan reached this milestone during the 2nd T20I match against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton this past Sunday. He achieved this feat by smashing his 77th six off Kiwi bowler Tim Southee in the very first over while chasing a target of 195.

Rizwan has now smashed 77 sixes, surpassing former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez, who is now second on the list with 76 maximums in T20Is.

Most sixes by Pakistani batters in T20I

Player Matches 6s Mohammad Rizwan 87 77 Mohammad Hafeez 119 76 Shahid Afridi 98 73 Shoaib Malik 123 69 Umar Akmal 84 55

As for the match, Pakistan suffered a 21-run defeat against New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series. Rizwan’s innings began with a six against Tim Southee, but his early exit in the second over, courtesy of Adam Milne, restricted him to just 7 runs.

Pakistan faced a challenge when tasked with chasing a target of 195 runs. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman set a crucial partnership, contributing 87 runs to the team’s total. However, their efforts fell short of securing victory.

Unfortunately, the departure of Fakhar after scoring 50 runs left Pakistan in a serious position. The middle-order batters including Iftikhar Ahmed and Azam Khan, failed to provide the solid finish the team needed as they were dismissed early in the innings.

Babar Azam emerged as the lone warrior who took the responsibility of guiding the batting lineup towards the end. He showed a positive batting display by scoring 66 runs for his team. Unfortunately, his valiant effort could not secure victory for Pakistan. Babar Azam’s dismissal in a crucial situation shattered the hopes and Pakistan was eventually bowled out for a total of 173 runs in 19.3 overs.

As a result, the home side has taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. Pakistan now finds itself on the brink of losing the series if they do not secure a win in the next game.