Pakistan Batting Coach Backs Azam Khan Despite Recent Struggles

After Pakistani batter Azam Khan’s disappointing performance in recent two matches, Pakistan’s batting coach, Adam Hollioake, has shared his thoughts on the matter.

In the post-match conference following Pakistan’s back-to-back losses in the first two T20I matches of the 5-match series against New Zealand, Adam praised Azam Khan’s aggressive batting style. However, he acknowledged that the young player had a tough night where a quick turnaround was needed.

Adam said, “Azam Khan is a destructive batsman I mean unfortunately tonight he came in and he really needed to go straight away and he got out. He’s an exciting player, a big hitter, though he hasn’t shown it in these two games. Expect him to shine in the future.”

When asked about the wicket-keeper batter’s role in future matches, the national team’s batting coach recognized that there are other talented players available.

He’s a talented guy but there’s lots of talented guys in the squad so you just have to see what the pitch is and what the makeup of the team is in the next game so it’s not a case of just he deserves to be in because there’s a lot of good players in Pakistan team.

It should be noted that Pakistan couldn’t reach the target of 195 runs set by New Zealand in the second T20I match at Seddon Park, Hamilton. They fell short by 21 runs.

The 25-year-old batter has not yet displayed a destructive batting performance. Unfortunately, in the first two games, he scored only 10 runs in the first game and 2 runs in the second game.

The Green Shirts are trailing 0-2 in the 5-match T20I series, and Shaheen and his side must win the next game to keep their hopes alive in the series.