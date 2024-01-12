Shaheen Afridi Creates an Unwanted Record in First T20I Against New Zealand

In the first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand, Pakistan’s captain Shaheen Afridi faced a challenging spell as he broke his record of conceding the most runs in an over in T20 cricket. He conceded 24 runs in his second over, as Kiwi opener Finn Allen dominated with two massive sixes and three fours.

This over marked Shaheen’s most expensive in T20Is, with a total of 24 runs given away in his second over of the day.

Before that, Shaheen had started the match on a high note, claiming the significant wicket of Devon Conway for a golden duck in his opening over. This initial success, however, was overshadowed by Allen’s aggressive batting.

Pakistan, having won the toss, chose to field first. The team began strongly, quickly taking the crucial wicket of Conway, but Allen’s explosive innings soon shifted the momentum. Abbas Afridi shifted back the game in Pakistan’s favor as he picked up the wicket of Finn Allen, his first wicket in international cricket.