Sparx Smartphone Announces Mahira Khan as New Brand Ambassador for the Edge Series

Sparx Smartphone, powered by Deploy Group, a leading innovator in the mobile technology sector, is thrilled to announce the renowned actress and diva Mahira Khan as the new brand ambassador for its flagship series, the Sparx Edge.

Known as Pakistan’s top female celebrity, Mahira’s collaboration with Sparx marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey towards revolutionizing the smartphone experience.

Mahira Khan Joins the Stellar Galaxy of Sparx Ambassadors

As the face of the Sparx Edge series, Mahira Khan will join the esteemed ranks of Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali, and Shehryar Munawar, who have been instrumental in representing Sparx’s diverse range of smartphones. Mahira’s addition to this galaxy of stars aligns perfectly with Sparx’s brand ethos, “Shine with Sparx,” symbolizing excellence and charisma.

The Edge Series: A Game-Changer in Technology

The Sparx Edge series, comprising Edge 20, Edge20 Pro, and Edge X, embodies the tagline “Change the Game.” These devices are designed to challenge the conventional balance of features and price, offering high-end specifications at an affordable cost. Features include a 108 MP primary camera, a 32MP selfie camera, a 65W fast charge capability (charging 80% in less than 40 minutes), and a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 3D curved display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Mahira Khan, Brand Ambassador, Sparx Smartphone:

“I am excited to join the Sparx family and endorse the Edge series. Sparx’s commitment to bringing high-end technology within everyone’s reach is truly inspiring. Together, we will ‘Change the Game’ and ‘Shine with Sparx,’ making advanced technology accessible to all.”

Mr. Asif Khan, Chairman, Deploy Group:

“Having Mahira Khan, a symbol of elegance and success, on board for the Edge series is a testament to our vision. Sparx is all about innovation, quality, and affordability, and Mahira’s charisma perfectly embodies these values.”

Mr. Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO, Deploy Group:

“Mahira’s association with the Edge series signifies a new era for Sparx. Her influence and popularity will undoubtedly enhance our brand’s presence and appeal, resonating with our core message of excellence and accessibility.”

Mr. Naveed Rangeela, Managing Director, Deploy Group:

“The launch of the Edge series with Mahira Khan is not just about introducing a product; it’s about setting a new standard in the smartphone industry. We are confident that this collaboration will mark a new chapter in our journey towards technological excellence.”

A Grand Campaign Awaits

A full-fledged campaign featuring Mahira Khan is set to commence at the end of January 2024, coinciding with the market availability of the Edge series. This campaign is expected to make a significant impact, showcasing the perfect blend of star power and technological innovation.