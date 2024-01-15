US Embassy to Remain Closed Today in Pakistan

In observance of the US Federal holiday, the US Embassy in Islamabad will remain closed today, January 15, 2024, according to an official statement from the embassy.

In a Facebook post, the US Embassy added that it will re-open for official business on Tuesday, January 16.

It is important to note that the United States observes Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on the third Monday of January as a federal holiday, honoring the life and contributions of the well-known civil rights leader and Nobel laureate.

King, who was known for his peaceful activism and powerful demonstrations, was tragically killed in 1968 on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. The day honors his achievements in the fight for Black Americans’ equal rights.

King delivered his famous, “I have a dream,” speech to a diverse audience of over 200,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 1963.

The next year the US President at that time, Johnson, passed a law against all forms of racial discrimination. He was 35 years old when he was conferred with the Nobel Peace Prize, making him the youngest recipient ever.

Later, he gave away the prize money of $54,123 to support and advance the civil rights movement.