France Needs Foreign Workers for Jobs in These 38 Professions

France, despite having a job vacancy rate of 2.4 percent in 2023, is grappling with labor shortages across various sectors.

The European Labour Authority (EURES) highlights that the highest number of shortages is observed in construction and building trades, healthcare, IT, engineering, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Occupations in High Demand in France

Based on the 2022 EURES report on shortages and surpluses, the following occupations are identified as the most in-demand jobs in the country:

Accounting and bookkeeping clerks Agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics and repairers Applications programmers Bricklayers and related workers Building frame and related trade workers not elsewhere classified Business services and administration managers not elsewhere classified Cabinet makers and related workers Cartographers and surveyors Civil engineering technicians Concrete placers, concrete finishers, and related workers Cooks Domestic cleaners and helpers Earthmoving and related plant operators Electrical engineering technicians Electronic mechanics and servicers Financial and insurance brand managers Forestry and related workers Healthcare assistants Human resource managers Information and communication technology operations technicians Manufacturing managers Mechanical engineering technicians Metal processing plant operators Mobile farm and forestry plant operators Nursing associate professionals Pharmaceutical technicians and assistants Physiotherapists Power production and plant operators Printers Real estate agents and property managers Sewing machine operators Developers and analysts not elsewhere classified Plant machine operators not elsewhere classified Structural metal preparers and erectors Tailors, dressmakers, furriers, and hatters Telecommunications engineers Vocational education teachers Welders and flame cutters

Foreign workers specializing in these professions may find increased opportunities for employment and work visas in France.

The Role of Immigrant Workers

A September report from the French newspaper Le Monde underscores the significant reliance of the French economy on immigrant workers, many of whom operate in irregular situations without proper work permits.

Notably, certain members of President Emmanuel Macron’s parliamentary majority have deemed these workers essential.

Occupations with Surpluses in France

Conversely, occupations with surpluses in France, as per the aforementioned report, include authors, building caretakers, cashiers, ticket clerks, gallery, museum and library technicians, general office clerks, graphic and multimedia designers, journalists, artistic and cultural associate professionals, music teachers, PR professionals, shop supervisors, social work associate professionals, transport conductors, travel consultants and clerks, and visual artists.

Visa Requirements for Working in France

Nationals of the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland do not require a visa to work in France.

Citizens of other countries must obtain a French Work Visa, contingent upon meeting various criteria, including securing a job offer from an employer in France.

Understanding the demand and surplus in specific occupations can guide prospective workers in navigating the French job market effectively.