France Needs Foreign Workers for Jobs in These 38 Professions

France, despite having a job vacancy rate of 2.4 percent in 2023, is grappling with labor shortages across various sectors.

The European Labour Authority (EURES) highlights that the highest number of shortages is observed in construction and building trades, healthcare, IT, engineering, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Occupations in High Demand in France

Based on the 2022 EURES report on shortages and surpluses, the following occupations are identified as the most in-demand jobs in the country:

  1. Accounting and bookkeeping clerks
  2. Agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics and repairers
  3. Applications programmers
  4. Bricklayers and related workers
  5. Building frame and related trade workers not elsewhere classified
  6. Business services and administration managers not elsewhere classified
  7. Cabinet makers and related workers
  8. Cartographers and surveyors
  9. Civil engineering technicians
  10. Concrete placers, concrete finishers, and related workers
  11. Cooks
  12. Domestic cleaners and helpers
  13. Earthmoving and related plant operators
  14. Electrical engineering technicians
  15. Electronic mechanics and servicers
  16. Financial and insurance brand managers
  17. Forestry and related workers
  18. Healthcare assistants
  19. Human resource managers
  20. Information and communication technology operations technicians
  21. Manufacturing managers
  22. Mechanical engineering technicians
  23. Metal processing plant operators
  24. Mobile farm and forestry plant operators
  25. Nursing associate professionals
  26. Pharmaceutical technicians and assistants
  27. Physiotherapists
  28. Power production and plant operators
  29. Printers
  30. Real estate agents and property managers
  31. Sewing machine operators
  32. Developers and analysts not elsewhere classified
  33. Plant machine operators not elsewhere classified
  34. Structural metal preparers and erectors
  35. Tailors, dressmakers, furriers, and hatters
  36. Telecommunications engineers
  37. Vocational education teachers
  38. Welders and flame cutters

Foreign workers specializing in these professions may find increased opportunities for employment and work visas in France.

The Role of Immigrant Workers

A September report from the French newspaper Le Monde underscores the significant reliance of the French economy on immigrant workers, many of whom operate in irregular situations without proper work permits.

Notably, certain members of President Emmanuel Macron’s parliamentary majority have deemed these workers essential.

Occupations with Surpluses in France

Conversely, occupations with surpluses in France, as per the aforementioned report, include authors, building caretakers, cashiers, ticket clerks, gallery, museum and library technicians, general office clerks, graphic and multimedia designers, journalists, artistic and cultural associate professionals, music teachers, PR professionals, shop supervisors, social work associate professionals, transport conductors, travel consultants and clerks, and visual artists.

Visa Requirements for Working in France

  • Nationals of the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland do not require a visa to work in France.
  • Citizens of other countries must obtain a French Work Visa, contingent upon meeting various criteria, including securing a job offer from an employer in France.

Understanding the demand and surplus in specific occupations can guide prospective workers in navigating the French job market effectively.

