Gold Price in Pakistan Falls After Multiple Increases

The price of gold in Pakistan dropped on Tuesday after four successive increases to settle at Rs. 217,300 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 600 per tola to Rs. 217,300 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 514 to Rs. 186,300.

The price of the precious metal had risen by Rs. 450 per tola a day earlier. Monday’s increase for the fourth successive increase in the price of gold in the local market as the price also went up on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $2,050.35 per ounce as of 0201 GMT, while the US gold futures increased 0.1 percent to $2,054.10.