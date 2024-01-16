Here’s Pakistan’s Line-up for 3rd T20I Vs. New Zealand

Pakistan has announced their playing XI for the third T20I against New Zealand. The Men in Green have opted to make a few changes as they look to bounce back after suffering defeats in the first 2 T20Is.
The Green Shirts has made three changes. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has returned to the side, replacing Usama Mir. Alongside him, pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr comes in for Aamer Jamal.
Moreover, right-arm pacer Zaman Khan will replace Abbas Afridi, who was ruled out of the third T20 due to injury.
Playing XI
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Saim Ayub
|Babar Azam
|Fakhar Zaman
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Azam Khan (wk)
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Shaheen Afridi (c)
|Mohammad Wasim Jr
|Haris Rauf
|Zaman Khan
Earlier today, Abbas Afridi was feeling discomfort from a low-grade abdominal wall muscle strain, which has forced him out of the 3rd T20I.
Shaheen and his side are looking for a first win of the series to avoid the series defeat as they lost the first two games of the series and currently trail 2-0 in the 5-match series.
Meanwhile, the third T20I is set to be played tomorrow at the University Oval in Dunedin at 5:00 AM Pakistan Time.