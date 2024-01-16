Here’s Pakistan’s Line-up for 3rd T20I Vs. New Zealand

Pakistan has announced their playing XI for the third T20I against New Zealand. The Men in Green have opted to make a few changes as they look to bounce back after suffering defeats in the first 2 T20Is.

The Green Shirts has made three changes. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has returned to the side, replacing Usama Mir. Alongside him, pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr comes in for Aamer Jamal.

Moreover, right-arm pacer Zaman Khan will replace Abbas Afridi, who was ruled out of the third T20 due to injury.

Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan Saim Ayub Babar Azam Fakhar Zaman Iftikhar Ahmed Azam Khan (wk) Mohammad Nawaz Shaheen Afridi (c) Mohammad Wasim Jr Haris Rauf Zaman Khan

Earlier today, Abbas Afridi was feeling discomfort from a low-grade abdominal wall muscle strain, which has forced him out of the 3rd T20I.

Shaheen and his side are looking for a first win of the series to avoid the series defeat as they lost the first two games of the series and currently trail 2-0 in the 5-match series.

Meanwhile, the third T20I is set to be played tomorrow at the University Oval in Dunedin at 5:00 AM Pakistan Time.