Hubco to Acquire Shares of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited

The Hub Power Company Limited (PSX: HUBC) has decided to enter into negotiations and execute definitive agreements for the proposed acquisition of shares of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited held by a potential seller (the “Proposed Transaction”), the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and consents, and execution of definitive documents. The Company shall keep the PSX informed in respect of material developments in this respect, if any,” the stock filing said.

The principal activities of the Company are to develop, own, operate, and maintain power stations. The company owns an oil-fired power station of 1,200 MW (net) in Balochistan (Hub plant).