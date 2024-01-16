Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs. New Zealand 3rd T20I

As Pakistan gears up for the third match of the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand, they are looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats in the first two games.

ALSO READ Legendary Pakistani Batter Shares Crucial Advise to Babar Azam

Skipper Shaheen Afridi, after Pakistan’s loss in the first two games, will be eager to bounce back and secure his first victory as the captain of the national side.

On the other side, New Zealand currently leads the five-match T20I series 2-0. Carrying their momentum, they head to the University Oval Stadium for the third T20I with a confidence boost.

In the second match, New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson suffered a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the series, The Kiwis made a formidable total of 194-8 in the second match of the series and then successfully defended their target of 195, restricting Pakistan to 173 runs and sealing a 21-run victory.

Live Streaming

Cricket fans in Pakistan can easily catch the live action of tomorrow’s 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand on their TVs. Tune into leading channels PTV Sports and Ten Sports for comprehensive coverage of the game.

While Pakistan Vs. New Zealand 3rd T20I live streaming will also be available on Tapmad and Tamasha easy access to live streaming. Just log in and enjoy.

Here are the links for these platforms:

Platform Android IOS Web Tapmad TV LINK LINK LINK Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

Match Timing

The 3rd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to begin tomorrow at University Oval Stadium in Dunedin at 5:00 AM Pakistan time.