University of Karachi Bans All Student Group Activity Related to Political Parties

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 16, 2024 | 4:41 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The University of Karachi has announced to prohibit all activities of student groups associated with various political parties with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after two student groups engaged in a violent clash on Monday. An official notification has also been issued in this regard.

According to details, several students entered the administration building to confront members of a rival group, leading the university administration to call Rangers and police to manage the situation.

A notice was distributed to all department chairs, institute directors, 62 wing deans, and wing commanders. On the first day of the 2024 session at the University of Karachi, 6,000 students were admitted to various morning programs.

Meanwhile, admissions for evening programs are still ongoing. Members of a student organization attacked rival students with sticks in the Mehmood Hussain Library, resulting in chaos across the campus.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Yumna Zaidi Goes Chic in Black Pant Suit with Embellished Shoulders
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>