University of Karachi Bans All Student Group Activity Related to Political Parties

The University of Karachi has announced to prohibit all activities of student groups associated with various political parties with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after two student groups engaged in a violent clash on Monday. An official notification has also been issued in this regard.

According to details, several students entered the administration building to confront members of a rival group, leading the university administration to call Rangers and police to manage the situation.

A notice was distributed to all department chairs, institute directors, 62 wing deans, and wing commanders. On the first day of the 2024 session at the University of Karachi, 6,000 students were admitted to various morning programs.

Meanwhile, admissions for evening programs are still ongoing. Members of a student organization attacked rival students with sticks in the Mehmood Hussain Library, resulting in chaos across the campus.