American Police Officer Arrested in Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 17, 2024 | 11:51 am

In a surprising turn of events, Zain Cheema, a Pakistani-American police officer, finds himself in custody after the Gujarat police arrested him for his alleged role in a road blockade and participation in political chants.

The arrest unfolded during a late-night raid conducted at the residence of an independent political candidate. Facing accusations of actively engaging in road obstruction alongside political workers, the candidate has become the focal point of an ongoing investigation.

Both the political workers and the US policeman are now the subjects of a police case in Gujarat. The motive behind Cheema’s involvement in these political activities remains shrouded in mystery, prompting authorities to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As legal proceedings continue, the arrest has piqued public interest, sparking questions about the underlying dynamics at play in this peculiar situation.

The case is set to undergo thorough scrutiny to determine the full extent of Cheema’s role and the implications of his actions.

As of now, the US embassy has not issued any official comment on the matter.

